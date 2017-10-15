Educationists urged to prepare youth for challenges

ABBOTTABAD: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad Chairman Prof Sajjad Khan said on Saturday urged teachers to prepare the young generation to meet the present-day challenges.

“Education promotes the faculties of mind, but unfortunately it has been restricted to getting position in examinations,” he said.

He was addressing as chief guest at the 28th Annual parents day and prize distribution ceremony of Modernage Public school and college here.

Sajjad Khan urged the educationists to equip the new generation with the skills to meet the challenge of globalisation. He said that the Pakistani youth was very talented but they lacked facilities.

“We should focus our attention on facilitating the students so that they could utilise their potential and work for the development of the country,” he maintained.

People from all walks of life, including prominent educationists, political activists, parents, social workers and students attended the colourful ceremony. The students presented naats, songs, qwwali, speeches, cultural dances, athletics and gymnastics competitions.

The students presented the local cultural dance, which was appreciated by the audience.

Earlier, Principal and Managing Director of institution, Wahid Mir, presented the annual report 2017.