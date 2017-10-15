Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Four drug peddlers arrested

Four drug peddlers arrested

HAFIZABAD: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers. On a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles of drug peddlers Majid, Asad Khan, Amjad Iqbal of Peshawar and Shafat Ullah of Khyber Agency near Kot Sarwar Interchange, Hafizabad and recovered 11 kg charas and two kg opium from them. Two cases have been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement