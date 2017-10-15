Four drug peddlers arrested

HAFIZABAD: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers. On a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles of drug peddlers Majid, Asad Khan, Amjad Iqbal of Peshawar and Shafat Ullah of Khyber Agency near Kot Sarwar Interchange, Hafizabad and recovered 11 kg charas and two kg opium from them. Two cases have been registered against the accused.