Stokes puts Ashes worries aside to wed

LONDON: England´s Ben Stokes whose Ashes hopes hang in the balance after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm got married on Saturday.

The all-rounder tied the knot with fiance Clare Ratcliffe in the southwest of England, with guests including Test captain Joe Root, former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Earlier this week, representatives of Stokes said the cricketer would offer a full explanation of the incident in Bristol last month.

The England all-rounder, 26, was arrested following a disturbance outside a nightclub late last month.

Stokes will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for the Ashes as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges but has not been ruled out of the five-Test series, which starts on November 23.