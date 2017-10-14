World Egg Day observed at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

World Egg Day, 2017 observed with fun filled activities at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) with an aim to raise awareness about the benefits of Eggs and their importance in daily life, here on Friday.

The event was organised by PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in collaboration with Poultry Science Club, Pakistan Poultry Association and SB Poultry. Eggs dishes cooking competition, seminar and a walk was held in which faculty members and large number of students participated. Boiled egg eggs were also distributed among the participants.

An Awareness walk was led by Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR along with Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association and Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, CEO Sadiq Brothers Poultry stared from DVM building and ended at University Admin Block. A large number of students, deans, directors, faculty members and administrative staff also participated in walk. Students were holding banners, play cards regarding the significance of egg and its benefits for human health.

Also, egg cooking competition was held in which 27 students presented more than 50 egg dishes and cash prizes of Rs15,000, Rs10,000 and Rs5,000 along with certificates were distributed among first three winning participants.

A national seminar on health benefits of eggs was organized by the students of poultry sciences club under faculty of veterinary and animal sciences. Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, CEO Sadiq Brothers Poultry, Dr. Gulraiz Ahmad, QA manger Sadiq Feeds and Khalid Saleem Malik, ex-chairman PPA addressed the participants of seminar.

Speakers focused on the significance of egg and said egg is a very precious gift of nature and a source of perfect and balanced diet. It is assumed as the second best food after the mother feed. Talking on the health benefits of egg they said one egg daily can get rid the risk of coronary heart diseases also it is an excellent source of Choline essential for the development of brain membrane and ultimately memory development.

They said proteins contained in egg have a key role to play in disease prevention and contribute to general well being as Lutein and Zeaxanthin Antioxidants contained in the egg is very much beneficial for eye health, particularly in relation to eye sight. It is a best source of vitamin D and two eggs can met the need of vitamin D which is essential for human bones.