Wiggins’ coach axed by British Cycling: reports

LONDON: Heiko Salzwedel, who coached Bradley Wiggins and his British team pursuit colleagues to 2016 Olympic gold, has been sacked by British Cycling, according to reports.

Salzwedel was instrumental in Britain’s team pursuit triumph in Rio last year, but the Daily Mail and other British media reported he had been escorted from the National Cycling Centre by security on Wednesday.

British Cycling has refused to confirm the German endurance coach’s exit, but it is understood this is because a severance package is being negotiated.

It has been suggested that Salzwedel was the victim of a ‘rider revolt’, with senior riders such as Mark Cavendish and Ed Clancy not thought to be fans of his methods.

But other reports said his exit was triggered by new performance director Stephen Park’s desire to bring in new faces.

Salzwedel, 60, also worked in Australia, Denmark, Germany and Russia before returning for a third spell with Britain in 2014.