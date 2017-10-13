Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Early release of PPP activist demanded

Early release of PPP activist demanded

PESHAWAR: The tribal elders and office-bearers of Pakistan People’s Party, Mohmand Agency chapter, on Thursday demanded early release of a local party activist Jangriz Mohmand, who was allegedly arrested by police in a ‘fake’ case.

Speaking at a news conference, Malik Ghulam Khan Wazir, Khanan Afridi and Hazrat Wali said that Malik Jangriz Mohmand had been charged and arrested in a kidnapping for ransom case on the directives of an influential person from Dir district.

They said Malik Jangriz had good reputation and political background in the area and he was punished for trying to resolve a financial dispute between two groups. The elders threatened to launch a protest movement if the PPP tribal leader was not released forthwith.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement