Early release of PPP activist demanded

PESHAWAR: The tribal elders and office-bearers of Pakistan People’s Party, Mohmand Agency chapter, on Thursday demanded early release of a local party activist Jangriz Mohmand, who was allegedly arrested by police in a ‘fake’ case.

Speaking at a news conference, Malik Ghulam Khan Wazir, Khanan Afridi and Hazrat Wali said that Malik Jangriz Mohmand had been charged and arrested in a kidnapping for ransom case on the directives of an influential person from Dir district.

They said Malik Jangriz had good reputation and political background in the area and he was punished for trying to resolve a financial dispute between two groups. The elders threatened to launch a protest movement if the PPP tribal leader was not released forthwith.