Capt Safdar abuses institutions in which his own children study: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Captain (RA) Safdar has targeted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa by adopting a peculiar style during his speech in the National Assembly.

While, talking to media on Thursday, he said that Pak Army rendered great sacrifices in defence and survival of Pakistan and the army was engaged in war on terror. He said that Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was fighting on front line against anti-Islam elements. He said that Captain (R) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had abused those institutions in which his own children were studying. He said that Captain (R) Safdar made COAS his target in a typical style during delivering his speech in the National Assembly.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that he did not have any specific expectations form newly appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chief Justice (R) Javed Iqbal because he (Justice Javed Iqbal) could not bear pressure in the past. But, he said, the NAB chief would come to the expectations if he performed his responsibility by considering it playing his last innings, because he was a hard worker and well acquainted with law.