Nawaz has no plan for returning to Pakistan yet: Hassan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’ s son Hassan Nawaz on Thursday said that there is no plan of his father to return to Pakistan as yet.
Talking to a private TV channel, Hassan Nawaz said that his father would be staying in London for the lymphoma treatment of Kulsoom Nawaz; whereas, his sister Maryam Nawaz will be travelling to Islamabad from Lahore to appear in the court.
ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’ s son Hassan Nawaz on Thursday said that there is no plan of his father to return to Pakistan as yet.
Talking to a private TV channel, Hassan Nawaz said that his father would be staying in London for the lymphoma treatment of Kulsoom Nawaz; whereas, his sister Maryam Nawaz will be travelling to Islamabad from Lahore to appear in the court.
Comments