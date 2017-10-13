Fri October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017

Nawaz has no plan for returning to Pakistan yet: Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’ s son Hassan Nawaz on Thursday said that there is no plan of his father to return to Pakistan as yet.

Talking to a private TV channel, Hassan Nawaz said that his father would be staying in London for the lymphoma treatment of Kulsoom Nawaz; whereas, his sister Maryam Nawaz will be travelling to Islamabad from Lahore to appear in the court.

