‘Accountability for all’ should be strictly implemented: NAB chief

Islamabad :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said corruption could not be eliminated until NAB'’s officials adopt zero tolerance policy and adhering to transparency, merit and honesty.

He was addressing officers of NAB Headquarters and Rawalpindi Bureau here after taking his charge as Chairman. The chairman said in a bid to restore Bureau's prestige, the principle of ‘Accountability for All’ would be strictly implemented and all inquiries will be cleared within given time instead of lingering on for years.

"All references filed by NAB to Accountability Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court would be followed effectively and Bureau’s stance would be presented before them as per law and evidences to help retrieve looted money from corrupt elements, besides, taking them to task," he said.

The chairman said he neither took dictations nor he would do in future, adding that he had always given verdicts according to law. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal directed the NAB officers to work with due diligence without being influenced, saying, "You belong to an institution which is mandated to curb menace of corruption from country.

People are having high hopes from this institute. “You are aware of the fact that corruption is root cause of all evils and if you receive any application against any department, you must look into the matter according to law of the land,” he further directed the officers.

The chairman said the officers should not act against any innocent person, however, the corrupt people must be dealt with and references be filed to concerned accountability courts by adhering to all requirements of law and justice.

Justice (r) Javed warned that all those officials who mishandle their powers would have no place in NAB. "I will personally monitor performance of all officials/officers and a clear difference will be seen in Bureau’s performance in coming months," he added. —