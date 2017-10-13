Lok Virsa to hold pottery making course

Islamabad The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education's Training Wing will hold its next programme on 'pottery making: engagement with artisans' from Oct 16 to Oct 20 under the ongoing 'craft is knowledge' series.

A colourful opening ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct 17) at 11 am at the Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Hills, Islamabad.

Parliamentarian Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar will be the chief guest at the event held to promote traditional skills, encourage master artisans and above all, create awareness among youths and children of the country's indigenous craft heritage.