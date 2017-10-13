‘Kidney, liver institute to be functional in December’

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique has said that the first phase of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplantation and Research Institute will be functional by the end of December 2017.

The PKLI, being established at a cost of Rs 20 billion, would be a state-of-the-art health institution which is a dream of Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, he stated this while chairing a meeting in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplantation and Research Institute Secretariat to review the progress on the project and other matters related to hiring of surgeons, physicians and paramedics for the institution here on Thursday, according to a handout issued here.

PKLI President Dr Saeed Akhtar, Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority Director General Prof Faisal Masood and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The minister said that free treatment as well as transplantation facilities would be extended to the poor patients of liver and kidney diseases. Dr Saeed Akhtar said that the services of highly-qualified surgeons and other consultants were being hired from America and other countries.

He was of the view that treatment and transplantation facilities would also be offered to the rich and resourceful people to generate financial resources for the institute. He said that, as desired by the chief minister, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplantation and Research Institute would be a poor-friendly institution.