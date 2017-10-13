‘Punjab on path to progress’

Lahore :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Punjab is on path to success under the leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the initiatives taken by the Punjab government had been lauded all over the world.

The Punjab government is taking historic steps to provide basic facilities to the common man, the minister said during a meeting with different minority leaders in his office on Thursday. He said that inauguration of free motorbike ambulance service in Lahore would prove to be another milestone in serving the people.