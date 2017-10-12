Two Indian air force commandos among four killed in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HELD SRINAGAR: Two air force commandos and two suspected militants were killed during a gunbattle on Wednesday in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), the army said, during an upsurge in violence in the disputed region.
The fighting started when soldiers searching for militants cordoned off a neighbourhood in the northern town of Hajin. "It was a difficult operation. Two militants were killed in the encounter. Unfortunately, two air force commandos also died," a police officer said.
The deaths came two days after a leader of freedom fighters was killed in a shootout with government forces in the IHK. Police say at least 160 militants and 59 soldiers or police
have been killed so far this year.
