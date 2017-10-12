Thu October 12, 2017
AFP
October 12, 2017

Two Indian air force commandos among four killed in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: Two air force commandos and two suspected militants were killed during a gunbattle on Wednesday in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), the army said, during an upsurge in violence in the disputed region.

The fighting started when soldiers searching for militants cordoned off a neighbourhood in the northern town of Hajin. "It was a difficult operation. Two militants were killed in the encounter. Unfortunately, two air force commandos also died," a police officer said.

The deaths came two days after a leader of freedom fighters was killed in a shootout with government forces in the IHK. Police say at least 160 militants and 59 soldiers or police
have been killed so far this year.

