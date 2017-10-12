Corps Commander says terrorists defeated

WANA: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt on Wednesday said that the security forces had broken the backbone of the terrorists and restored peace to the tribal region.

Speaking to tribal elders in Makin and Ladha in South Waziristan, he said the security forces had launched development activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) after the situation was brought under control.

Inaugurating the Lt Zulqarnain Fort in Makin, he said that thousands of soldiers embraced martyrdom in the military action against militants.

It may be noted that Lt Zulqarnain embraced martyrdom in Siachin in 2001.

The Corps Commander also inaugurated the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Makin and visited the High School in Ladha.

In his interaction with the tribal elders and others, he said that terrorists had played havoc with the lives of the innocent tribespeople, but the security forces restored peace after defeating them.

He asked tribespeople to extend cooperation to the security forces and political administration for maintaining peace. He said that it was the responsibility of the tribesmen to keep an eye on the outsiders. The Corps Commander said that army was playing an active role in the development of Fata and Army Public Schools had been established in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the tribal elders said the security forces had won the hearts of 10 million tribespeople, adding that the network of roads in South Waziristan would help overcome the sense of deprivation of the tribal people.

They also appreciated the security forces for establishing two cadet colleges in South Waziristan.