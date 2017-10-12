Siraj asks govt to expose conspiracy behind oath amendment

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday asked the government to expose all those behind the conspiracy of amending the oath and removing the phrase regarding the finality of the Prophethood.

Addressing a conference of religious scholars at the Markaz-e-Islami here, the JI chief said, “The government now regrets the blunder and constituted a committee to probe the issue. But that would be mere eyewash.”

However, he added, the JI would go to any extent to find out the truth behind the conspiracy. Sirajul Haq said that there was a lobby that wanted to abolish 295-C. “The country where one cannot protect the concept of the finality of the Prophethood has no right to call it an Islamic nation nor its capital should be called Islamabad. We want a democracy in this country that is based on the Shariah,” said the JI chief. He added that only those can pull the country out of the crises who were never involved in corruption and other wrongdoings.

Sirajul Haq said that the United States had ‘planted’ people in various fields in various countries. “And they go for the second and third option if the other fail,” he said, adding, however, the JI would not accept any US agent.

The JI chief said that the Pakistan People’s Party was given chances thrice but they have failed to deliver.

He asked PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari as to what he and his government had done for the people of the country despite being in power several times.

He added that the two major parties of the country had failed despite they were tried on a number of occasions.

Sirajul Haq asked the religious scholars and the general public to support his party in elections as only JI can pull the country out of the crises.

The deputy chief of the JI, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim, provincial head Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Sabir Hussain Awan, Wasil Farooq and others also addressed the function.