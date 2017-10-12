LCWU, WCCI sign MoU

LAHORE :Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Lahore, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote ideas of entrepreneurship among girl students.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi and WCCI President Falahat Imran signed the MoU which intended to work together, coordinate efforts and resources for promoting education, research, training, investment, business, industrial and export potential. Senior members and staff from both sides attended the event held in Syndicate Hall of the university.

The MoU also aims at working on joint research and development programmes agreed mutually for the industrial and economic growth of the region. LCWU will help the WCCI in its drive for excellence in women empowerment and entrepreneurship, research and development, training and development, and knowledge/technology transfer for the socio-economic development of the region. In return, WCCI will help the LCWU in its drive for excellence in education, research and development, knowledge/technology transfer and skill and training development. LCWU is a prestigious university that has been empowering generations of women through higher education and opening the doors of employment and entrepreneurship for them for almost a century. On the other side, WCCI is an association committed to making an effective contribution to the nation’s economic development through promotion of trade and industry.