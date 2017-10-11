Herculean tasks await new NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: As ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children embark on four-pronged strategy to plead their cases in accountability courts newly appointed head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) faces the challenge of ‘how to swiftly prosecute Sharifs' family cases and some 179 mega corruption cases pending with various trial courts since years.’

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was unanimously picked up by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to replace the outgoing NAB Chief Qamar Zaman who faced huge criticism on not swiftly pleading these mega corruption cases involving around Rs1.2 trillion allegedly embezzled by many politicians, businessmen, retired generals in past regimes of Pakistan Peoples Party and General (retd) Pervez Musharraf during his tenure (2014-2017).

“Sharifs have now embarked on a three-pronged strategy to contest their cases in trial courts,” revealed an aide of ex Premier Sharif who is associated with this task since NAB trial began.

First our legal team looked into how to plead case of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in accountability court, he told this correspondent. “We carefully focus on Nawaz Sharif’s case—it’s a tricky strategy not to disclose yet. But pleader Zafir Khan is here to represent Mian Sahib in the trial court,” aide further revealed on Monday.

The rest of legal strategy is being formed to deal with case of Hassan Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif who reside abroad, added the aide who sought anonymity. Khawaja Haris is pleading Nawaz Sharif’s case while Amjad Pervez represents Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband. Mr Hassan and Mr Hussain have yet to decide either to contest the case in the court, further disclosed the aide.

Swift trial of some 179 mega corruption cases against many big guns to recovering around Rs1.2 trillion of this state from their pockets is also another herculean task for the newly appointed NAB Chairman of top corruption watchdog, legal experts further said.

“Justice Javed is the best choice in existing scenario. No doubt he will make up for a strong team and take the bull by the horns vigorously as billions of rupees cases would be proceeded in various accountability courts in coming months. He also could be a bridge between the superior judiciary, the government, etc,” observed Brig (retd) Muhammad Musaddiq, former Director General NAB Rawalpindi region.

The new chief has to appoint new Prosecutor General of authority as Waqas Qadeer Dar is going to complete his tenure next month. Another challenging task before Justice Javed is how to go for fresh investigation into an allegedly Rs1.2 billion laundered in shape of Hudabiya Paper Mills case, if the apex court orders so and other key cases like those named in Panama Papers may also be opened Chief Justice of Pakistan in coming days, legal experts further said.

About legal complications to plead the case links to Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Brigadier Musaddiq was of the view that children are dependent on his father and it is Nawaz Sharif who has to prove everything ultimately. Because he is the only one who has been holding public office for decades, he added. The case of Hassan Nawaz would attract section 21 of NAB laws where the government of Pakistan to seek United Kingdom's help as he is a British national as well, added former DG NAB Rawalpindi region.

NAB after getting an order from the court would request Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs to write UK government for dispatching Mr Hassan back to Pakistan. But the request for Hassan would be different as he is UK national. Importance of section 31 of NAB Ordinance 1999 is also being noted as issue of indictment in absentia was discussed earlier, he added.