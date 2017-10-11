MKRMS seminar on 12th

LAHORE: A seminar titled "Role of Cooperative Movement in Economic Progress” under the aegis of Punjab Cooperative Union (PCU) and Mir Khalil ur Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers, will be held on October 12 at Faletti's Hotel.

Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, Punjab Minister for Cooperative, and Gull Hameed Khan, chairman, Mianwali district council and former provincial minster, will be the chief guests of the occasion. Muhammad Shehryar Sultan, Cooperative Punjab secretary, will preside over the event while Zulfiqar Ahamad Ghumman, Punjab Cooperative registrar, will be the guest of honour.

Muhamad Hayat Khan Rokeri, chirman, Punjab Cooperative Union, Muhammad Khalid Waseem Advocate, president, National Cooperatives Corporation, Punjab, Muhamamd Ayub, president/CEO Cooperative Bank, Farrukh Hayat Punno, deputy registrar, Cooperative Societies, Manzoor Ahmad, senior cooperative director, PCU, Sajawal Ali Waseem, senior vice-chairman, PCU, Nawab Anees Ahmad Sial, Arshad Jailani and Saifullah Niazi will also participate in the seminar. Wasif Nagi, senior editor and MKRMS chairman, will host the seminar.