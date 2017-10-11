World Post Day celebrated

Rawalpindi :The flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi GPO, in connection with the World Post Day celebrated on October 9 all over the world including Pakistan, says a press release.

Postmaster General (PMG), Northern Punjab Circle Rawalpindi, Rana Muhammad Ikhlaq was the chief guest, who hoisted the UPU flag. The officers and officials of Pakistan Post, philatelists and students of schools and colleges also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Rana Muhammad Ikhlaq, said that Pakistan Post is paying special attention on the satisfaction of walk in customers specially traders & industrial community for provision of economical quality services. It is important of constantly remind ourselves of the role that posts play in out societies today because some key trends are turning our world upside down.

Chief Postmaster Rawalpindi GPO, Dr. Najeeb-ur-Rehman, read the message of Director General, UPU Mr. Bishar A. Hussein which says that “the main purpose of World Post Day is to raise awareness of the Post role in the everybody lives of people and business, as well as it contribution to global social and economic development. More satisfied customers stronger postal market and most impotently, more cohesive societies. With countries stepping up efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, we should not forget that the Postal Sector is enabler of inclusive development and an essential component of the global economy in remotest and the most populated areas of our planet alike, it remains a key platform for delivering public services.

UPU also be celebrating the younger generation who are not losing the habit of writing even in this age of new technology. This year’s winner of the UPU’s International Letter-Writing Competition in 14-year-old Eva Giorano Palacios from Togo, who has written a poignant letter to the Secretary General of the United Palacios from Nations Antonio Guterres, calling for increased efforts to help poor counties abolish old practices which persist because of a lack of socioeconomic development. As these examples show, the postal world is very much alive. So let us adopt new technologies, and embrace transformation”.

On the occasion an exhibition of commemorative stamps was arranged. Philatelists and students have shown their great interest in the exhibition. Later, a documentary on Pakistan Post/UPU was also shown. The students also visited different counters of the GPO. A senior officer brief them about the services of Savings, Express Post Centre, Pension Payments, Delivery of Mail and Philatelic Bureau.