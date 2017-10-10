High fares

Although the prices of oil around the world have gone down, the situation in our country is totally the opposite. The Ministry of Finance’s orders for an increase of Rs2 per litre of petrol are already into effect. Petrol is now being sold at Rs73.5 per litre. A majority of people cannot afford to pay the amount that keep increasing on a regular basis.

A hike in petrol prices also has a direct effect on fares. Transporters charge exorbitant prices for short distances. The life in our country is becoming even more difficult. It is time the government thought about the comfort of citizens. The people of Pakistan work day and night to meet their monthly expenses. Regular increase in prices of essential commodities has a bad effect on the lives of the people.

Asad Arshad (Karachi)