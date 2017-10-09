It is not Ehtesab but revenge: Maryam

LONDON: Commenting on ongoing corruption cases against Sharif family, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said the whole world knew ‘it is not Ehtesab, it is revenge.’

She said Sharif family would test the judicial system by appearing before the courts despite all the reservations.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News outside Avenfield apartments, Maryam Nawaz said the so-called accountability process under way had been exposed as the world was aware now that these [corruption cases] were not for justice but for revenge. “The whole world knows what’s happening to Nawaz Sharif is not accountability but revenge and the whole charade stands fully exposed.

“However, we are going back and will appear before the court and get through the wheels of justice. We respect the rule of law and the Constitution,” she said, adding that when one’s intentions are clear, he or she isn’t afraid of going anywhere.

Maryam Nawaz and her Husband Capt (R) Safdar had reached Islamabad via Qatar Airlines flight on Sunday. When asked whether Hasan and Hussain Nawaz will also appear before the NAB court, Maryam said the decision was for them to make.

Commenting on Nawaz’ recent re-election as head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam said, “It is surprising that those who have nothing to do with the PML-N are raising objections to Nawaz Sharif becoming the PML-N president. No one should have any issue with him being in that position. God has given him a respectable position that politics revolves around him, whether he is in government as prime minister or now out of government. The PML-N has a democratic right to elect as its president whoever it wants.”

She added: “God willing, the 2018 elections will be held on time and a democratic government will complete its tenure and pass on the baton to the next.” Speaking to Geo News, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar said that they had held legal consultations with their lawyers and everything was finalised in this regard. “We will face courts and not run away,” said the MNA from Mansehra.

Maryam and Safdar are facing a corruption reference related to the Sharif family’s Avenfield properties in London. Her brothers and father, however, are facing a total of three cases, including the Avenfield case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an accountability court.