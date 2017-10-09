TCKP implementing ambitious plan to promote tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) is implementing an ambitious agenda for the promotion of tourism in the province.

“The corporation has until now organised a number of programmes and projects to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites,” said an official.

Besides exhibitions and workshops, he said, the TCKP had organised motorcycle trip to Swat, sports gala, Khyber Vintage & Classic Car Rally, upgraded Arbab Niaz Stadium, placed quality benches and dustbins at the scenic places, archaeological sites and other tourist and recreational spots across the province and carried out cleanliness drive in Kalash valleys in Chitral.

Recently, the official said, a 11-member delegation of Chinese Chambers of Commerce visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the investment opportunity in the sector of tourism in province.

Led by Zhou Kun, Chairman of Youatong Group, the Chinese delegation also included Peng Min Chairman of Paingo Tourism, Huwn Sheng Quan President of Vinxoha Chamber of Commerce, Zhang Jingquan Chairman of Xian Tai Garden, Jian Liangfeng ex-President Jewelry Chamber of Commerce, LV Dawei, Zhang Hongbo, Wang Zhong Gang, Zhang Hongxia, Zhang Shouxin and Zhang Jianji.

Secretary for Tourism, Sports, Archaeology & Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Mohammad Tariq Khan, TCKP Managing Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, CEO KP Board of Investment & Trade (KPBOIT) Nazeer Awan, General Manager Administration TCKP Sajjad Hameed and other officials welcomed the delegation at the Tourism Department.

The delegation was told that there was immense investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chinese delegation was briefed by MD Mushtaq Ahmad Khan about the 14 viable tourism projects of investment.

Delegation members showed interest in projects and said that mutual exchange in tourism sector would be beneficial as it would strengthen and promote cooperation and relations between the two countries.

Secretary for Tourism, Sports, Archaeology & Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Mohammad Tariq Khan stated that there was immense investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For the promotion of sustainable tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a number of long as well short term projects including Tourism Resort at Archaeological Ruins, Adventure Theme Park at Galiyat, Recreational Water Sports Facility, Outsourcing of Tourist Rest Houses, establishment of cable cars & chairlifts according to international standards, setting up of tourist village & basecamp and others were the proposed projects of investment.