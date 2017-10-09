Never again

Last Thursday (Oct 5), a suicide blast in Fatehpur resulted in the death of almost 20 people. Around 30 people were left critically injured. This shows that the country needs a lot to do to eradicate terrorism from its soil.

These attacks also highlight the inefficiency of the government. It is unfortunate that the authorities have failed to provide foolproof security to the people. It is time the authorities revisited its policies and came up with another plan to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Maliknaz Sayed ( Turbat )