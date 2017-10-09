Mon October 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Never again

Never again

Last Thursday (Oct 5), a suicide blast in Fatehpur resulted in the death of almost 20 people. Around 30 people were left critically injured. This shows that the country needs a lot to do to eradicate terrorism from its soil.

These attacks also highlight the inefficiency of the government. It is unfortunate that the authorities have failed to provide foolproof security to the people. It is time the authorities revisited its policies and came up with another plan to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Maliknaz Sayed ( Turbat )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement