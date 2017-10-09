Red Bulls trounce Whitecaps, book MLS playoff berth

NEW YORK: The New York Red Bulls secured a Major League Soccer playoff berth on Saturday, snapping an eight-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The triumph at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, gave the Red Bulls 46 points and assured them of advancing from the Eastern Conference.Red Bulls become the sixth and final Eastern Conference team to make the post-season, eliminating Montreal, New England, Philadelphia and Orlando in the process.

The Red Bulls could still finish as high as fourth.The playoff-bound Whitecaps, meanwhile, remained in first place in the Western Conference. They could have secured a playoff knockout-round bye with a victory.

New York took the lead in the 33rd minute when midfielder Daniel Royer was able to arc a shot past Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted.The Red Bulls, who had lost five and drawn three in eight prior matches, didn’t look back.

New York’s second goal came in the 58th minute courtesy of Bradley Wright-Phillips — his 17th of the season.Midfielder Felipe Martins added the third in the 72nd minute, slamming a rebound into the back of the net.