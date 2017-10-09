Asthma and air pollution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Air pollution makes the air unhealthy — a particularly serious problem for people with asthma. The American Academy of Family Physicians says you should talk with your doctor about:
* Symptoms of exposure to air pollution, which could include chest pain and coughing.
* Long-term medication to manage asthma.
* Whether you are more sensitive to polluted air than the average person.
— HealthDay News
