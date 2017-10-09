Mon October 09, 2017
Islamabad

October 9, 2017

Asthma and air pollution

Air pollution makes the air unhealthy — a particularly serious problem for people with asthma. The American Academy of Family Physicians says you should talk with your doctor about:

 

* Symptoms of exposure to air pollution, which could include chest pain and coughing.

* Long-term medication to manage asthma.

* Whether you are more sensitive to polluted air than the average person.

— HealthDay News

