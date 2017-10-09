Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE :A man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sardar Muhammad. It was reported that the poor domestic conditions led to his suicide. Police have handed over the body to his heirs.

Meanwhile, a man, Saleem, expired in a local hospital a few hours after he suffered injuries in a road accident in the Garden Town area.

Robbers arrested: Kala Shah Kaku post of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered a bike from their possession.

Three pistols were also seized from the arrested accused. They were identified as Mohsin, son of Mansha Bhallar, Faisal, son of Shahbaz and Majeed, son of Khadim Rehmani, residents of Chak Noon.

Traffic awareness: Traffic police distributed traffic awareness pamphlets among the citizens on the last day of a three-day traffic gala organised at Behria Town.

Various gifts were also given to the citizens through a quiz programme.

Awareness: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 marked National Disaster Awareness Day in all 36 districts of the province in remembrance of the deaths in catastrophic earthquake disaster on October, 8,2005 in the northern areas of Pakistan.