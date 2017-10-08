Quake jolts Swat

SWAT: An earthquake of 4.1 intensity jolted areas of Swat and Mingora on Saturday. According to the media reports, an earthquake with intensity of 4.1 on the Richter scale with depth of 168 kilometres hit swat and the adjoining areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The people of the area came out of their houses while reciting Kalima and Darood. No loss of life or property was reported as yet.