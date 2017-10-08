Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launched

KARACHI: Samsung has launched its most advanced Galaxy Note 8 smart-device that features the fascinating S-Pen and numerous other revolutionary technologies, to enrich the lives of tech-savvy consumers, a statement said on Saturday.

A grand ceremony was held at the Lahore Expo Centre on Friday, where Samsung Pakistan president Y J Kim was the chief guest, it added.

This long-awaited smartphone redefines what you can do with a phone and inspires the users to “Do Bigger Things”.

Some of the fascinating features of the Note 8 included a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (Infinity) display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat Operating System, 64GB internal memory (expandable), the statement said.

The device boasts a powerful Dual 12MP camera at the back with OIS and a Wide-angle f/1.7, telephoto lens, along with an 8MP front-camera. All this is powered by a 3300 mAh battery, it added.