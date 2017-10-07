MWM launches ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

MULTAN: The south Punjab Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) has launched 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' and urged Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of missing of Shia youths in the country.

In Karachi, Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi offered arrest after protest by a large number of people against state failure to release a number of Shia youth. Allam Hassan Zafar said Shias were loyal to the country and the MWM would adopt all means for safe recovery of the missing youths.

Addressing a press conference in Multan at Masjid Al-Hussein on Friday, south Punjab MWM secretary general Allama Iqtidar Hussein Naqvi said the MWM had launched a campaign for the recovery of Shia youths and Allama Zafar Hassan Naqvi and others presented their arrests in protest in Karachi.

He claimed that about 136 Shia people have been missing from the country and 18 of them belong to Karachi. Naqvi said the protest decision was taken when a number of people protested during Ashura for the recovery of 30 mourners who disappeared on their return from pilgrimage from Karbala last year.

He said it was a legal right of all the missing youths that they should be produced before the court of law if they were accused of anything. "It is legitimate demand of their heirs that they must be released forthwith." he said.

Allama Ijaz Hussein Bahishti said thousands of Shia people were ready to fill jails for the recovery of the missing Shia youths. He said his community would start protests in several other countries to denounce the LEAs alleged highhandedness. He said: "I appeal to my brethren to stage protests wherever they are, be it Karbala, Munich, London, Melbourne, Mashad or anywhere they can."