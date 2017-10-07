Fight against terrorism to continue, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of Lt Col Amer Wahid Shaheed in Lahore on Friday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Colonel Amer had embraced martyrdom near Panjgur, Balochistan, on September 4, in a terrorist attack. The army chief condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha. He said the supreme sacrifices rendered by army officers and jawans would never go waste. He reiterated that the fight against terrorism would continue till the achievement of enduring peace and stability.

The army chief also visited the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Abbottabad, on Friday. He was briefed on various functional aspects of the academy for grooming and professional upbringing of the cadets, said an ISPR statement. Talking to the faculty, Gen Bajwa appreciated the exceptionally-high standards of the premier army institution and its efforts for grooming young cadets to take on challenges.