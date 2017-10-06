Fri October 06, 2017
October 6, 2017

Afghan president to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani accepted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s invitation to come to Pakistan to strengthen the diplomatic ties. Ashraf Ghani, who had previously declined the invitation to come to the neighbouring country in May, assured that he would come with his entire family this time. The COAS had extended the invitation during his recent visit to Afghanistan.

