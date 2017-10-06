AJK president visits NUML

Islamabad :President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan is incomplete state without Jammu & Kashmir and J&K has no identity and persona without Pakistan, says a press release.

‘Dispute of Kashmir is alive due to Azad Jammu & Kashmir,’ he was addressing during a seminar on ‘Kashmir Issue: Role of Pakistani Academia and Way Forward’ organised by department of Governance and Public Policy of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), here on Thursday.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Uddin Najam, Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Heads of Departments faculty and students were also present on the occasion.

AJK president said that when we talked about the role of academia we have to see that how many research articles on the dispute have been published? And how many research papers or thesis have been produced in international journals? He stressed that it is the responsibility of the academia to educate the youth and provide them a counter narrative to counter Indian propaganda regarding the dispute.

He said that people of Kashmir have the right of self-determination and world must have to define difference between an unarmed freedom fighter and a militant. Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the will of the Kashmiries and Kashmir voted in favor of Pakistan. To a question he said that Pakistan weakened the Kashmir dispute by involving itself in bilateral dialogue with India and not pursuing the same case in international forums. He said that Pakistan must have to revisit its Kashmir policy.

Earlier, NUML Rector shared his personal experiences with the audience about the line of control and urged the students to keep them away from the Indian propaganda and believe in state institutions of the country. He said that people of Kashmir and Pakistanis have same blood and United Nation should play its role to resolve the issue according to its own charter.