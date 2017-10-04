PHF grieved by former goalkeeper’s demise

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmad have expressed great grief over passing away of Pakistan’s former international goalkeeper Shamim Ilyas. Highlights of his international career were the 1975 World Cup (Silver Medal) and 1974 Asian Games (Gold Medal).Khokhar and Shahbaz prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

