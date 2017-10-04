Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PHF grieved by former goalkeeper’s demise

PHF grieved by former goalkeeper’s demise

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmad have expressed great grief over passing away of Pakistan’s former international goalkeeper Shamim Ilyas. Highlights of his international career were the 1975 World Cup (Silver Medal) and 1974 Asian Games (Gold Medal).Khokhar and Shahbaz prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement