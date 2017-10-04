KU assistant professor missing since Sept 15

Dr Muhammad Ismail Aarfani, an associate professor of the University of Karachi, has reportedly been missing since September 15. His disappearance was reported on Tuesday as his wife, Amna Ismail, has sent the varsity’s administration an application for his immediate recovery. Aarfani teaches at the KU’s Department of Islamic Studies (Usool-ud-Din) and is a resident of the Mashriqi Cooperative Housing Society in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

As per his wife’s application, some unknown people, who identified themselves as personnel of the Pakistan Rangers, came to their house on September 15 at around midnight and asked for her husband. The personnel asked him to take his CNIC along with him. He has since not come back to his home while the varsity’s administration is silent over the matter.

KU’s security advisor, Muhammad Zubair, also endorsed his wife’s claim. He said some unidentified people forcibly took Aarfani from his home, adding, that the varsity officials are trying to have him recovered but have no idea where he is. They are, however, in touch with his family, he said.