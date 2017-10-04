MQM-P moves to appease disgruntled workers

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has formed a committee to contact all inactive workers and address their grievances.

“Workers and activists are the real assets of any political party,” MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar said in a press statement on Tuesday as he urged all disgruntled workers to set aside their differences.

The grievances committee comprises members of the party’s coordination committee and Sattar has also directed his party’s district organisers to get in touch with workers in their respective areas.

“We appeal to all our workers to visit the party’s temporary headquarters at Bahadurabad so that we can work together to resolve their problems,” the party chief said. He said the district organisers had also been asked to visit homes of workers who had grievances with any colleague or party leader.

“Members of the coordination committee will also visit their homes. All party workers are requested to be honest and to air out any grievances.” The MQM-P’s move comes just over a week after the Pak Sarzameen Party announced the inclusion of 1,968 new members, 919 of whom were previously associated with the MQM.