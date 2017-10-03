Takhtbhai tehsil nazim resigns

TAKHTBHAI: The nazim of Takhtbhai tehsil on Monday resigned from his position.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference, Mumtaz Mohmand said that he was asked by his party leadership to step down.

He said that his party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had an understanding with the Awami National Party (ANP) for the Mardan district council.

However, opposition leader Maazullah Khan said that nazim tendered resignation after concluding an agreement with the opposition.

He said that nazim had failed to pass the budget for two years and added

that presenting successful budget this year was part of the deal that resulted in his resignation.

Mumtaz Mohmand had become nazim despite lacking required number in the tehsil council.

The 26-member council has seven members each from JUI-F and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, four each from Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan People’s Party, three from ANP and one from Jamshed Mohmand group. The sources said that party leadership had assured Mumtaz of ticket for the provincial assembly seat in the next general election.