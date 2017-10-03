Chinese firm keen on tanning JV in Pakistan

LAHORE: Shun Da Cashmere, an integrated Chinese company specialising in manufacturing fine-combed and other cashmere wool products, has asked for the government support to set up a joint-venture plant for animal skin and fibre processing in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

“Our company is interested in installing a plant so that processed/refined leather and goat hair may be exported to China,” Reng Shu Hui, a company representative, told Mian Riaz Ahmad, director general Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in a meeting. Hui said that he was upbeat that with the assistance of the government, the plant would enable local leather industry to produce more refined products.

According a warm welcome to the proposal, Ahmad said the TDAP was endeavoring to support and assist the business sector to help improve the quality and value of the products. “The authority is striving to give the country’s economy an upward thrust by introducing reforms to ensure business-friendly environment for local and foreign investors, competitiveness, and access to international market,” Ahmed said.

Replying to a question, the DG assured the visiting Chinese delegate of TDAP support, promising to take up this proposal with the higher authorities at the earliest.