Amended Election Bill 2017 to be tabled

NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly (NA) session on Monday at 5pm in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The president has summoned the NA session in exercise of the powers conferred by the Clause (1) of the Article 54 of the Constitution.

The amended Election Bill 2017 is likely to be approved from the National Assembly. Therefore, the government has directed the PML-N MNAs to ensure their presence in the session to cope with the protest by the opposition and the quorum problem.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will chair the session in which the amended Election Bill 2017 will be presented for approval.

It is to be mentioned here that after approval of the amended Election Bill 2017, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be eligible to become party president.