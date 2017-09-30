Sat September 30, 2017
National

September 30, 2017

Teachers stage demo against DEO

TOBA TEK SINGH: Teachers of government secondary schools staged a demonstration against District Education Officer-Secondary (DEO-S) Amin Bhatti here on Friday. Teachers blamed that the DEO-S, after the school hours, used to call the headmasters and teachers of different schools to his office for the last few days.

