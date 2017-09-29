‘Overeating, lack of exercise can trigger heart disease’

LAHORE: The administration of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, on Thursday, organised a walk aimed at creating awareness about prevention of cardiovascular diseases among people on the eve of World Heart Day, which is being observed around the world on Friday (today).

After a state-of-the-art lecture on prevention of cardiovascular diseases at the auditorium of PIC, a walk was organised from OPD to Admn Block to PIC head Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malick, Prof Shahid Amin and Dr Sajjad Ahmad led the walk in which doctors, nurses, paramedics and others participated with an aim to spread awareness among the masses for prevention as well as diagnosis, control and treatment of heart diseases at an early stage.

Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malick emphasised the need to change the lifestyle as he identified overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels as major factors which could trigger heart disease and threaten lives of people.

Meanwhile, a private hospital organised an awareness walk, a special lecture and a free medical camp to raise awareness among public about heart diseases. Medical experts delivered lectures and said that this was the perfect day to quit smoking, start exercising and eating healthy for improving the health and wellbeing of people the world over. “This lesson is becoming increasingly relevant as reports of obesity, poor diet and physical inactivity in children and young people become more and more common,” they added. They advised people to eat simple food, fruits and vegetables and do exercise.

Events at several other hospitals were also held to promote the message for healthy hearts. Different charities and organisations organised walks, health checks, public talks, shows and exhibitions in connection with the World Heart Day.World Health Organisation (WHO) declared September 29 as World Heart Day.