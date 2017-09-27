World Bank delegation attends meeting in Arid Agriculture University

Rawalpindi: A meeting on Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural transformation (SMART) in Punjab held, here on Monday, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Research & Extension wing of the World Bank.

The objective of this meeting was to discuss the research and extension components of agriculture and to explore the gaps among research, industry and extension in order to strengthen market and rural transformation process in Punjab.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR while Mr. Derek Byerlee, Head Research Work at World Bank and Dr. Mubarik Ali, Consultant at World Bank were the guests of honour. The meeting was attended by Deans, Directors and Administrative officials of the University.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad in his address, acknowledged the importance and need of research and said, “our research must address the needs of farmers and other stakeholders to harvest the benefits of new technologies and modern agricultural practices. Today’s activity will help us in identifying the gaps among research, Industry at national and international market levels. He emphasised on the indigenizing knowledge with a particular focus on stimulating growth and increase productivity through technological advancements and marketing strategies. During this meeting, Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad shared achievements and initiatives of the University and also briefed about the ongoing academic projects and research work with the delegation members.

The participants discussed the issues related to agricultural research & extension and gave their suggestions as, how to strengthen the market and transform the rural system. The delegation members applauded the efforts of vice chancellor in academic and research avenues and thanked the participants for their valuable ideas and suggestion.