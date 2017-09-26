Indian woman burned to death

NEW DELHI: A father and son have been arrested in India for allegedly burning a woman alive over a soured relationship, authorities said on Monday.

The 18-year-old was beaten by her former boyfriend and his father before being doused in kerosene and set alight in a district of Rajasthan state in western India, police said. "She was attacked by the father-son duo and later burnt alive," local police officer Manish Charan told AFP.

He said the woman was returning home when the pair accosted her late Saturday in a local market. The ex-lover poured kerosene on the victim, but she was unsure who set her ablaze, the officer said quoting her dying statement.