MYC members pledge to maintain peace, harmony

LAHORE: Representatives of different religious parties under the Mill Yakjehti Council (MYC) at a meeting vowed to make all-out efforts to maintain peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who presided over the meet, urged the rulers of Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia to jointly strive for ending the conflict between Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar. He said the Islamic forces should demonstrate unity and harmony to face the forces of Kufr.

Maulana Ameer Hamza, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and Allama Niaz Husain Razvi also spoke on the occasion. Pir Haroon Gilani said it was necessary to practically demonstrate love and harmony to end sectarian differences in Ummah. He said that all the faithful agreed on almost 98 pr cent of the Islamic creed and concepts and there were differences only on two per cent issues.

He said some so-called scholars exaggerate these differences to achieve selfish ends and create chaos. He said such elements were not sincere and all others should join hands to throw them out.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Maulana Amjad Khan said that Muslims could counter the enemy conspiracies only through unity. He said India wanted to plunge the region into war but the Pak Army was showing great restraint and tolerance. He said that whenever there was trouble in any part of the Muslim Ummah, the religious forces came forward while the liberals played the role of silent spectators.

Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer said that Islam’s enemies wanted to harm the unity and harmony of the Ummah, but the Muslim rulers were acting as the enemy agents. He said in such a situation it was necessary for the elders of the religious parties to sit together and try to protect the Ummah from sectarianism.

Allama Arif Wahidi said Islam was the sole identity of the Muslims and Islam was only the true ‘deen’ in the eyes of Allah. As such the believers should rise above differences and stand united on common objectives.