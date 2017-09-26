Armed forces capable of tackling challenges: Mamnoon

LAHORE: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday said the armed forces were capable of tackling any type of challenges. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of 15-day maritime workshop on "Safe Sea and Prosperous Pakistan" at the Navy War College.

He said utilisation of sea resources would not only strengthen the economy but also help protect sea routes. “The aritime workshop has great importance with regard to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the future of the region.”

The president said Allah Almighty had blessed the country with countless resources and sea was one of those. He hoped that the country's sea resources would be a great source of development.

He said seas had always played a vital role in economic situation but at present their importance had increased manifold. Mamnoon said keeping in view the realities of the future, it was important to determine priorities of the sector with the help of substantial study and comprehensive planning.

He said the set priorities would help Pakistan in getting more benefits when international trade and naval routes would pass through the waters of Pakistan. "In order to utilise the naval resources effectively, proper strategy should be in mind as this matter was not confined to land and sea transportation.

“When the economic corridor would become operational, we need to pay attention on other important departments which include ship yard, ship manufacturing industry, engineering, fishing, trans-shipment, ports and many others.”

Mamnoon said it was significant to ensure progress of the above-mentioned departments keeping in view the stability of national economy and protection of sea boundaries.

The president appreciated the participants in the workshop for presenting healthy recommendations and hoped that relevant departments would make proper decisions in the light of these recommendations. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Pakistan Navy War College Commandant Rear Admiral Moazzam were also present on the occasion.