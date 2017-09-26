IGP seeks report on detention cases

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh police chief AD Khowaja on Monday took notice of reports regarding three men mysteriously going missing in District Ghotki. IGP Khowaja has ordered the Sukkur DIG to submit a report with details regarding efforts made to trace the missing men’s whereabouts. He also directed the SSP Ghotki to constitute special teams and do the needful for their recovery.
Comments