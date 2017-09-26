Tue September 26, 2017
Karachi

September 26, 2017

IGP seeks report on detention cases

Sindh police chief AD Khowaja on Monday took notice of reports regarding three men mysteriously going missing in District Ghotki.  IGP Khowaja has ordered the Sukkur DIG to submit a report with details regarding efforts made to trace the missing men’s whereabouts. He also directed the SSP Ghotki to constitute special teams and do the needful for their recovery.

