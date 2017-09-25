Despite the lapse of 70 years, the Kashmir issue is pending before the UN. A solution for this dispute is a must for regional peace. Due to the Kashmir issue, the relationship between Pakistan and India is getting weaker. It is unfortunate that the international community is not taking the issue seriously.

The UN had earlier decided to hold a plebiscite for the Kashmiris so that these people can decide their future. Innocent Kashmiris are being killed by the Indian Army on a daily basis. All concerned authorities of the UN must work together to settle the dispute. The Kashmiris deserve to be liberated and live a normal, peaceful life.

Tariq Hussain Khan (Karachi)