Mon September 25, 2017
Newspost

September 25, 2017

Times are changing

On Wednesday (Sept 20) the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Dr Musharraf Rasool, during his meeting with the delegation of the PIA Retired Employees Association (PIAREA) assured that the problems of PIA pensioners will be resolved soon.

On behalf of pensioners, I welcome the assurance given by the CEO and hope that better days will arrive soon. These retired officers have been suffering for the last more than 13 years. The current pension amount is insufficient. The pensioner cannot pay a single utility bill with this amount. It is hoped that the suffering of these pensioner will finally be alleviated.

Mohammad Khan Sial (Karachi)

