Mon September 25, 2017
National

September 25, 2017

Girl abducted, raped for 15 days

OKARA: A girl was abducted and raped for 15 days. Nusrat Bibi of Basti Saidan Sain, Depalpur, was allegedly abducted on gunpoint by Allah Rakha and M Siddique. They took her to Bahawalnagar where Allah Rakha allegedly raped her for 15 days. On Saturday, she got a chance and managed to escape from their captivity. Police have registered a case.

