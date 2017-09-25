Girl abducted, raped for 15 days

Print Story
OKARA: A girl was abducted and raped for 15 days. Nusrat Bibi of Basti Saidan Sain, Depalpur, was allegedly abducted on gunpoint by Allah Rakha and M Siddique. They took her to Bahawalnagar where Allah Rakha allegedly raped her for 15 days. On Saturday, she got a chance and managed to escape from their captivity. Police have registered a case.
