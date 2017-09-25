At least three peacekeepers killed in Mali attack: UN

Print Story
BAMAKO: At least three UN peacekeepers were killed on Sunday when their vehicle hit an explosive device in Mali’s troubled north, the UN’s mission to the conflict-torn country said. MINUSMA said the attack, which also left another five soldiers seriously wounded, took place early on Sunday on a road between the city of Gao and a village called Anefis.
