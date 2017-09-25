AC Milan crash to second Serie A defeat

MILAN: Duvan Zapata and Ricky Alvarez scored as Sampdoria condemned big-spending AC Milan to their second defeat of the Serie A campaign 2-0 in Genoa on Sunday.

Zapata broke through after a terrible clearance by his cousin and fellow Colombia international Cristian Zapata after 72 minutes with substitute Alvarez getting the second just before the whistle.

Milan again showed their difficulty against teams in the top half of the table as they stay fifth after six games with Sampdoria, who have a game in hand, moving sixth just a point behind.On Saturday, Paulo Dybala scored a double as Juventus outclassed 10-man Torino 4-0 in Turin derby to stay top of Serie A alongside Napoli who battled past SPAL 3-2.

Juventus kept their perfect start but for Torino it was a first defeat of the campaign as they struggled a man down for over an hour after Daniele Baselli was sent off for a second yellow card.

Earlier, Napoli came from a goal down to beat SPAL 3-2 for their sixth win in as many games as AS Roma cruised past Udinese 3-1, to give all of Italy’s Champions League contenders confidence boosts ahead of next week’s action.

Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli are ahead of the champions on goal difference with 22 scored with Roma moving up to fourth on 12 points and Torino drop to sixth with 11.